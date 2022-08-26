Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,483 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.