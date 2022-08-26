Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,219 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,965 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,417,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,798 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 544,390 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $3,369,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 426,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,961 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGAL. Grupo Santander raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

