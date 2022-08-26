Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,606 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Mosaic Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MOS opened at $61.94 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.75.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.