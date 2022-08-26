Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 22,309 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 115.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 139.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 985.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Price Performance

Hasbro stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

