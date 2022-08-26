Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBW. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of PBW stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86.

