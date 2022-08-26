Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in FirstEnergy by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 16,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,885,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,994,000 after acquiring an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of FE opened at $40.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

