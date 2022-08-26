Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 14,753 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,753 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YPF. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

