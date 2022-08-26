Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 25,917 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HST. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Stories

