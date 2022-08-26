Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 26,424 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 130.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,424 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,625,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,938,000 after buying an additional 875,171 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 881,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after purchasing an additional 825,416 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 610,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,502. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

