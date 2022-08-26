Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,700 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.73 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.