Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 40,764 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,764 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,324,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

