Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 4,493 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in NetApp by 91.2% during the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,430 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,015,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $84,273,000 after buying an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Articles

