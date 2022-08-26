Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,023 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KC opened at $3.44 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

