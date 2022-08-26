Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 228,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,576 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

