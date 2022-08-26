Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered Eastman Chemical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $99.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

