Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.76 Million Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.05.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

