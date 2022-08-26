Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Raymond James by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Raymond James by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 76,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.4 %

Raymond James stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

