Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,430 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,162 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,398 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,011 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80,110 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.43. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

