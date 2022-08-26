Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK opened at $108.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.38 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $139.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

