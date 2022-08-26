Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.98 Million Stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 195,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. Global X MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.