Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE GPC opened at $159.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $161.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.