Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,286 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 245,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,809,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,746,000 after acquiring an additional 176,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.81. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

