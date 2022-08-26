Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
