Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.03 Million in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 216.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $23.14 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

