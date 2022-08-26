Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $2.03 Million in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $143.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day moving average is $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

