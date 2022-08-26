Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMAB. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

