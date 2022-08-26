Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bumble by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Bumble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders Fund II Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $57,019,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bumble by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,590,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after buying an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Bumble by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,395,000 after buying an additional 625,810 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMBL opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -695.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.41.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMBL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

