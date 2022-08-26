Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,746,000 after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $113.63 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

