Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,971 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $123.29 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

