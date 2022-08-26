Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,705,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,324,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,234,000 after acquiring an additional 297,650 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,087,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after acquiring an additional 308,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.