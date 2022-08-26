Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

