Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 315,052 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,754,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 315,052 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

