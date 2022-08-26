Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 33,798 Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,772,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,401,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,183 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMTS opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sierra Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

