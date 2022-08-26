Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 44,960 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 28,645.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,862,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 49,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.73.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.