Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 66,992 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,992 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Schf GPE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 7.3 %

DADA opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dada Nexus

(Get Rating)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

