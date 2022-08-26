Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 7,578 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $2,316,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 386.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo purchased 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,772 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,493.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $163,603.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $98,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,957. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $454,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OPRX stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock has a market cap of $300.42 million, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

