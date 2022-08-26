Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $1,217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 44.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

