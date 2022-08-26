Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,829 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 211,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 403,573 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $351,780. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

