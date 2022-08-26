MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stake Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,135 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 469.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 819,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,878,000 after purchasing an additional 208,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

MKSI stock opened at $109.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.49. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.