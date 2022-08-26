Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Buys 66 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.4% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 114.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 959,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

