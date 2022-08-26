Morgan Stanley Raises Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $45.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $40.50 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.60.
Invitation Homes Stock Up 1.5 %
Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.23 on Thursday. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
