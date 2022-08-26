Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 815,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $303.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.68%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

