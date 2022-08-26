National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Bank were worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 538,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 150,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,826 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $197,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 12,500 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,035,566.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.68.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.44 million. National Bank had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.72%.

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on National Bank to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

