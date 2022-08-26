Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Navient were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Navient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 988,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Navient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 910,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on Navient to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Navient Trading Up 2.3 %

NAVI opened at $16.69 on Friday. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a current ratio of 15.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

