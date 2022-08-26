NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,434 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTGR opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $711.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $100,430.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $919,218.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Martin Westhead sold 5,497 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $100,430.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,313 shares in the company, valued at $919,218.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 1,983 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $38,450.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,500.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,410 shares of company stock valued at $435,196 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

