Next Level Private LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $278.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.33 and a 200-day moving average of $278.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

