Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $26.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JWN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $24.32.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 75.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.