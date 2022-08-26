NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,024,000 after acquiring an additional 908,136 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,221,000 after acquiring an additional 843,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,574,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWE. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

