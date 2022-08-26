Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,020 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 22.7% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 25.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $31.12 and a 52-week high of $78.71.

