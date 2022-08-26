Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,018 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,722,542 shares of company stock worth $32,993,549 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

BEN opened at $27.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.