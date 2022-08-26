Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,018 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $253,205.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,900 shares in the company, valued at $253,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,722,542 shares of company stock worth $32,993,549 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BEN opened at $27.37 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
