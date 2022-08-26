Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 2,284 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 756.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 753,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 310,100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 4th quarter worth $3,744,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.40 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.54.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 9.00%.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

